Anssi Jaakkola: Bristol Rovers sign goalkeeper following his Reading release
Goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola has joined League One side Bristol Rovers after his contract at Reading expired.
The 32-year-old Finland international made 30 appearances in three seasons with the Royals.
Rovers boss Graham Coughlan said Jaakkola, who has had stints in Italy, South Africa, the Czech Republic and Scotland since starting his career in Finland, has a "wealth of experience".
"I'm sure he will be a big benefit to us," Coughlan added.
