Danny Ings: Southampton sign Liverpool striker for £20m

Danny Ings scored three goals in his first six Premier League games for the Saints last season

Striker Danny Ings has completed his £20m move from Liverpool to Southampton.

The ex-Burnley forward, 26, joined the Saints on a season-long loan deal in August 2018 and they were committed to making the switch permanent on 1 July.

Ings, who scored seven goals in 24 games for the south coast side, has signed a three-year contract.

"I've looked after myself over the summer and I'm just raring to go for the new season," said the Englishman.

"It's a big season for me. I feel like it's my most exciting really."

England international Ings joined Liverpool from Burnley for £8m in 2015 and scored three goals for the Reds.

The Clarets will get 20% of the profit Liverpool made on the sale, meaning they are set to receive £2.3m.

Ings played for Southampton's academy but was released at the age of 10 and subsequently joined Bournemouth.

