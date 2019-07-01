Inter Milan: Diego Godin joins on three-year deal after leaving Atletico Madrid

Diego Godin was in the Uruguay side which was knocked out of the Copa America on penalties on Saturday

Uruguay defender Diego Godin has signed for Inter Milan on a three-year deal.

The Italian side had been favourites to sign Godin, 33, after he said he would be leaving Spanish side Atletico Madrid when his contract expired this summer.

Godin joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2010 and made 389 appearances for the club, helping them win their first La Liga title in 18 years in 2014.

Godin also helped Atletico win the Copa del Rey and two Europa League titles, and reach two Champions League finals.

