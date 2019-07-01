Partick Thistle's Kenny Miller eyes top-flight return as player and title winner

Kenny Miller was keen to work under former Scotland team-mate Gary Caldwell

Kenny Miller has "no doubt" he can play again in the Scottish Premiership next season even though he will be 40 should he help Partick Thistle win promotion.

The former Scotland striker has joined the Glasgow club after leaving relegated Dundee.

"I'm here to win a league," Miller said. I know the manager is driven on that and he wants his players to have that mentality as well."

Asked if he can keep playing should Thistle go up, he said: "Absolutely."

Miller stressed: "Fitness-wise, I feel great. Physically, I've been pretty fortunate with injuries throughout my career.

"I've heard the manager talk about managing me, but there's no chance I will be asking for any time off or any special treatment."

Miller revealed that he and Thistle manager Gary Caldwell had "talked way back" about working together in management when they were team-mates with Scotland.

Having started last season with an ill-fated spell as Livingston player-manager, Miller still has ambitions in coaching.

"I know the manager's going to give me opportunities to see the other side of the game as well, which is a big thing for me," he said.

"But I didn't want any tag of player-coach or whatever. I'm here mostly as a player, but if there's anything I can help out with in other ways, I am more than happy to do that."

Miller, who scored eight goals in 35 appearances for Dundee, did not wish to comment on his reasons for ending a "frustrating year" at Dens Park and preferred to focus on his desire to work with Caldwell.

"I believe in him as a manager," he added. He's only had one full season as a manager, with Wigan, and ended up winning a league and hopefully he can do that again.

"It is a bit different when you are a bit older than the manager, but it's something I've very comfortable about. He's 'gaffer'. I wouldn't have it any other way."