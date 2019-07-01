Rangers face potential early Europa League kick-off

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard guided his side to the Europa League group stages last season

Rangers could kick off their Europa League campaign on Tuesday 9 July if St Joseph's reach the first qualifying round to face the Scottish side.

St Joseph's and Prishtina, of Kosovo, drew 1-1 in the first leg last week.

Should St Joseph's progress, along with compatriots Europa, they cannot both play on the traditional Thursday night slot because Gibraltar only has one stadium suitable for European ties.

In that instance, St Joseph's would host Rangers on the Tuesday.

The game would also have to kick off before 18:00, but the Ibrox club won't know the details of their first competitive game of the season until Thursday.

Their first-round opponents will be confirmed on Tuesday, when St Jospeh's and Prishtina meet in Gibraltar.

However, Europa don't play their preliminary round second-leg tie against Sant Julia on Thursday, with the Andorran side leading 3-2 from the first leg.

Both Gibraltar sides will fancy their chances of progressing, being at home for their second legs.