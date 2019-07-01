NI and Linfield Ladies midfielder Megan Bell joins Durham Women

Megan Bell made her debut for Linfield Ladies at the age of 14

Northern Ireland and Linfield Ladies midfielder Megan Bell has agreed a move to English club Durham Women.

Durham Women play in the second tier of English football, the FA Women's Championship, and is the location of the 18-year-old's university.

Bell has won three Women's Premiership titles, two Irish Cups, three League Cups and two County Antrim Cup winners' medals at the Blues.

She scored twice on her Linfield debut as a 14-year-old in August 2015.

Bell - who has scored four league goals this campaign for the league leaders - has become a fixture in the Northern Ireland squad and netted her first senior international goal in a 1-1 draw with Romania in March last year.

"Megan has proved herself an outstanding prospect and this move will only enhance her ambitions of a full time career after she completes her studies at Durham University," read a Linfield Ladies statement.

"Linfield are delighted for Megan and to have played a part in her development. We have no doubt that she will go on to greater things and do her supportive family proud.

"The hard work starts again with a huge step up required and we have no doubt Megan will approach the challenge in the same way she has always done, with determination and a smile."