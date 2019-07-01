Jevan Anderson: Burton Albion sign defender from Formartine United

Jevan Anderson was a former youth player at Aberdeen

Burton have signed teenage defender Jevan Anderson on a one-year contract.

The 19-year-old, who most recently played for Scottish non-league side Formartine United, had a trial with the League One club earlier this year.

"He impressed us, first with the academy and then the first team a few times," said manager Nigel Clough.

"We thought he would be worth putting into the system here to see how he does. He'll get some time in the first team this summer during pre-season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.