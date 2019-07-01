Bolton Wanderers: Football Ventures named as preferred bidder in sale of club

Bolton Wanderers will have a 12-point deduction applied next season as a result of going into administration

Football Ventures (Whites) Limited, a company headed by Sharon Brittan and Parminder Basran, have been confirmed as the preferred bidder for the sale of ailing League One club Bolton.

The company was registered in January with the purpose of buying the club.

Administrators Paul Appleton of David Rubin & Partners said they will now move towards completing the takeover.

"Football Ventures made the highest offer by a substantial margin," the administrators said.

"They were also able to show the viability of a minimum two-year business plan for the club which was of the utmost importance."

Wanderers went into administration at the end of a tumultuous season which saw problems on and off the field, and culminated in relegation from the Championship.

Brittan, who has a background in property and asset management, and Football Ventures were linked to the purchase of the club in June when administrators announced that they had identified a preferred new owner from five final offers.

Their identity, however, could not be confirmed until Monday because of legal reasons, despite having signed a head of terms agreement on Saturday.

The Trotters will start next season in the third tier of English football with a 12-point deduction.