Nathan Thomas: Gillingham sign Sheffield United winger on loan

Nathan Thomas scored one goal in 29 appearances for Notts County last season, then netted four times in 16 games for Carlisle United in the second half of the campaign

League One side Gillingham have signed Sheffield United winger Nathan Thomas on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old, who has scored two goals in three outings for the Blades, had loan spells at Notts County and Carlisle United last season.

Thomas has previously had stints at Plymouth Argyle, Motherwell, Mansfield Town and Hartlepool United.

"The gaffer [Steve Evans] has shown what he wants to achieve this season," he told the Gills' website.

