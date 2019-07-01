Ryan Tunnicliffe: Luton sign Millwall midfielder on free transfer

Ryan Tunnicliffe made 59 appearances in two seasons at Millwall

Luton have signed Millwall midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe on a free transfer.

The former Manchester United trainee, 26, becomes the Hatters' third signing since winning promotion to the Championship after Callum McManaman and Martin Crainie.

Tunnicliffe was released by Millwall after playing 31 times last season.

"Ryan is somebody with a great pedigree, having been at Man United as a kid," said Luton manager Graeme Jones.

"Again, he is in the category of a player who comes with great Championship experience and who has also played in the Premier League.

"He can play on the left or right side of midfield, is technically capable and physically he's an animal in terms of distance and intensity."

Luton have not disclosed the length of Tunnicliffe's contract.

Tunnicliffe made two League Cup appearances for United and played in the Premier League for Fulham. He has also played for Peterborough, Barnsley, Ipswich, Wigan and Blackburn, all on loan.

He told the Luton website: "I'm really excited to be here. It's been a long drawn-out process doing the contracts, but I can't wait to get going.

"I met the gaffer about four or five weeks ago. After the season finished he wanted to get to know me face to face and see my personality, and that's when I knew that something could happen here.

"Knowing his resume, and where he's worked and people he's worked with is impressive. But sitting and talking to him - listening to how he likes to play the game, how this year he's planning on playing - just really excited me and I can't wait to get stuck into it."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.