Livingston's Marvin Bartley eyes more points and coaching experience

Marvin Bartley was speaking after a 1-1 draw with Sered in Budapest

Marvin Bartley aims to be an influence on and off the park as he targets an even better Scottish Premiership points total for Livingston this season.

The 32-year-old midfielder has moved along the M8 after four years with Hibernian and will help with coaching.

He was impressed with the West Lothian side's first season back in the top flight as they finished ninth.

"I wanted to be a part of it this season - to better the points total," he told Livingston TV.

"Out target first and foremost is to get more than 44 points. Once we do that, we keep pushing on."

Englishman Bartley, who joined Hibs after leaving Leyton Orient, revealed that he would be giving manager Gary Holt and assistant David Martindale a hand with coaching duties.

"Dave said I can help with the reserves, looking forward to coaching in the future, so it ticked a lot of boxes for me," he said.

"It also means I can stay in the Edinburgh area, which was massive for me."

Bartley was speaking after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Slovak Super Liga side Sered in Budapest, a game that also featured fellow new signing Matija Sarkic.

The 21-year-old English-born Montenegro Under-21 goalkeeper, on loan from Aston Villa, said: "I'm buzzing. A massive opportunity. It is a good platform."

Sarkic will compete with 24-year-old Ross Stewart for the number one jersey after Liam Kelly's move to Queens Park Rangers.

"I am always up for a challenge," he said. "I am confident I can take the number one spot, but it's healthy for the team to have competition."

Meanwhile, Livingston striker Jack Hamilton has joined Championship side Queen of the South on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old scored twice in 18 appearances for Livingston in the first half of last season but only found the net once in 15 on loan to Alloa Athletic in the second tier after January.

Queens manager Allan Johnston told his club website: "Jack is a promising young forward who has a big future in the game.

"Although he is young, he knows what the Championship is about. He still has plenty to learn, but having him for the season will hopefully benefit us as he learns from the likes of Stephen Dobbie."