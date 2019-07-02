Scottish gossip: Tom Rogic, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Tom Rogic is a £9m target for Russian side Zenit St Petersburg but Celtic want £15m for the Australian playmaker. (Sun)

Hibernian could be set for a multi-million pound cash investment from an Edinburgh-born business tycoon. (Sun)

Kilmarnock are eyeing a move for experienced defender David Wheater, who is a free agent after his Bolton contract expired last weekend. (Daily Record)

"We have the staying power to keep improving season after season," says Celtic captain Scott Brown, who insists the champions are focused on making it nine titles in a row. (Daily Record)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry backs his old England team-mate Steven Gerrard to deliver silverware success for Rangers. (Herald)

Manager Steven Gerrard is ready to trim his Rangers squad following their pre-season training camp in a bid to raise the quality. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is confident Craig Bryson, Niall McGinn and Connor MacLennan will be fit for the Europa League opener a week on Thursday. (Daily Express, print edition)

Landing James Wilson would be a major coup for Aberdeen, says legendary former captain Willie Miller, as the Dons wait to hear if the released Manchester United striker will accept their offer. (Sun)

Midfielder Tony Andreu, who spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Hamilton, has joined St Mirren at their Spanish training camp. (Sun)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright will give game time to four trialists on the club's pre-season trip to Northern Ireland. (Daily Record, print edition)

Manager Craig Levein will consider signing a new midfielder if Hearts lose both Arnaud Djoum and Olly Lee this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kenny Miller claims former team-mate Lee Wallace was frozen out at Rangers last season because he had won his appeal against the disciplinary action the club took against him. (Herald)

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie says he is ready to prove himself all over again to manager Neil Lennon. (Sun)

Inverness Caley Thistle forward Jordan White is determined to rise to the challenge of increased competition from summer arrivals James Keatings, Nikolay Todorov and Mitch Curry. (Press & Journal)

Scotland midfielder John McGinn is a "top talent" who will take the Premier League by storm, says Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry. (Times, print edition)