Robert Snodgrass: West Ham midfielder signs contract extension at 'special' club

Snodgrass joined West Ham from Hull City for a fee of £10.2m in January 2017

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass said "something special" is happening at the club as he signed a new deal.

The 31-year-old Scotland international has agreed a one-year extension to his contract until the summer of 2021, with a further 12-month option.

"Sometimes you get a chance to play for one club that's special, going through that special time, and I believe at this moment that's West Ham," he said.

West Ham's summer signings have included Spain forward Pablo Fornals.

The 23-year-old joined for £24m from La Liga side Villarreal.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini has also brought in goalkeepers David Martin and Roberto, and released players including Andy Carroll, Adrian and Sami Nasri.

Snodgrass played in 38 matches in all competitions in the 2018-19 campaign and was included in every matchday squad apart from two, which he missed due to suspension.

Pellegrini, who won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2014, led the Hammers to 10th place in his first season in charge after agreeing a three-year deal last summer.

