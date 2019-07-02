Tottenham sign Jack Clarke from Leeds Utd and loan him back to Championship club

Clarke made 25 appearances for Leeds United last season

Tottenham have signed Leeds United winger Jack Clarke and immediately loaned him back to the Championship club for the 2019-20 season.

Clarke is Spurs' first signing since Brazil forward Lucas Moura joined from Paris St-Germain in January 2018.

The 18-year-old has signed a deal with the Premier League club until 2023.

It is understood a fee in the region of £10m has been agreed, with further payments scheduled if certain clauses are met.

"I'm delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I'll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion," said Clarke.

Clarke came through the youth system at the West Yorkshire club and made his first-team debut on 6 October last year against Brentford.

He made 25 appearances for the club last season and helped them to the Championship play-off semi-finals, where they lost to Derby County.

Leeds United announced the departure and return of Clarke a minute apart on their Twitter feed

