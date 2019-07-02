Marko Arnautovic: West Ham reject £19.7m bid for striker

Arnautovic was the subject of a £35m bid from a Chinese club in January

West Ham have rejected a 22m euros (£19.7m) bid for striker Marko Arnautovic from a Chinese club after the striker said he wanted to leave.

The Hammers regard the offer for the 30-year-old Austrian, who signed a contract extension five months ago, as derisory and immediately dismissed it.

He wanted to leave in January after a lucrative offer from China.

However, West Ham did not receive an acceptable bid and eventually Arnautovic said he was "happy to stay".

While he appears to have changed his mind, West Ham have not.

Having renewed his commitment to the club so recently, it is understood the the club feel the forward should honour his deal.

When Arnautovic signed a contract extension in January, he said: "The fans gave me the power, they gave me the energy and that's why I have to be here and that's why I want to stay."

