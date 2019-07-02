Julian Dicks: West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic adds ex-team-mate to coaching staff

Slaven Bilic and Julian Dicks played for West Ham together, and then worked as a coaching partnership

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has added former West Ham team-mate Julian Dicks to his coaching staff.

Bilic, appointed Baggies boss last month, also employed the 50-year-old while in charge of the Hammers between June 2015 and November 2017.

Former Birmingham and Liverpool defender Dicks arrives at the Hawthorns from Isthmian League club Heybridge Swifts, where he was manager.

He has managed at Wivenhoe Town, Grays Athletic, Sealand and West Ham Ladies.

"While we are disappointed to lose Julian after he did a superb job for our club last season, this opportunity is simply too good for him to miss," Swifts chairman Gary White said.

"It gives him a chance to work again in the Premier League, where he was previously with Slaven at West Ham for two seasons until November 2017."