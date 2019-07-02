Paul Wilkinson: Bury appoint Truro City boss as manager

Ex-Everton striker Paul Wilkinson has been appointed Bury manager less than two weeks after signing a two-year deal as Truro City boss.

The 54-year-old was named caretaker boss of Truro in March but was unable to save them from relegation to the Premier Division South.

Wilkinson started coaching in 2000 and has worked at Leeds United, Grimsby Town, Cardiff City and Northampton.

"Bury is a club with a great history," Wilkinson told the club website.

"I can't wait to get started. I'm determined to drive the club forward in the right direction."

