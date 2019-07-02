John O'Sullivan: Morecambe sign ex-Blackpool winger on two-year deal

From the section

John O'Sullivan spent part of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Dundee

League Two club Morecambe have signed winger John O'Sullivan on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old was released by Blackpool in the summer, having made 22 appearances in his solitary season with the Seasiders.

"It's a big signing for us," said Morecambe manager Jim Bentley.

"He's a good age, he's got good experience, he's been playing at a higher level and he wants to play games and be successful."

