Rob Couhig: American investor to become Wycombe Wanderers shareholder

American investor Rob Couhig unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 1980 and 1999 and finished fourth in the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Mayoral races

American investor Rob Couhig has reached an agreement to become a shareholder at Wycombe Wanderers, the League One club has confirmed.

Couhig, who runs his own legal firm in the United States, saw a proposed takeover of Yeovil fall through in May.

The Wycombe Wanderers Trust are in advanced discussions with the owner of baseball side the New Orleans Zephyrs.

Couhig will invest money into "on and off-field operations" and aims to buy a majority shareholding in the future.

"I would like to thank the board of directors of Wycombe Wanderers Trust for selecting me as their preferred route forward and pledge with my hand on my heart to do the very best that I can for this proud football club," he said.

Trevor Stroud, chairman of Wycombe Wanderers Trust, said: "Rob shares our belief that the progress that we can achieve over the coming months will provide a suitable platform to enable him to reach the next level of financial backing by acquiring a majority share in the football club."

Couhig will appoint football consultant Mark Palmer and financial consultant Peter Couhig to run the club.