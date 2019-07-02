Will Aimson: Plymouth Argyle sign former Bury centre-back
-
- From the section Plymouth
League Two side Plymouth Argyle have signed centre-back Will Aimson on a free transfer after he left Bury.
The former Blackpool defender, 25, made 43 appearances last season as the Shakers gained promotion to League One.
Aimson is the second player to follow new Argyle boss Ryan Lowe to Home Park after Danny Mayor joined on Monday.
Bury - who named Paul Wilkinson as boss on Tuesday - face a 12-point deduction after owner Steve Dale put forward a proposal to help clear some debts.
The length of Aimson's Argyle deal has not been disclosed.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.