Devante Cole: Motherwell sign Wigan forward on six-month loan

Motherwell have signed Wigan Athletic forward Devante Cole on a six-month loan deal.

The 24-year old son of former Manchester United striker Andrew, is the seventh summer signing at Fir Park.

A Manchester City academy graduate, he joined Wigan from Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee in January 2018 but is yet to start a game for the Latics.

"I'm looking forward to getting started at Motherwell," Cole told the club website.

"The manager has told me that he's looking for pace, creativity and goals and I'm hoping to bring that to the team."

In spells with Barnsley, MK Dons, Bradford, Fleetwood and Burton Albion Cole has scored 40 goals in 103 career starts.

"Devante is one we've been tracking for quite some time, so we're really pleased to have got it over the line," said Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

"He's quick and his stats prove he is a natural finisher. Crucially, he's also adept at playing wider and some of his best and most productive football has came from the flanks.

"He also scores all types of goals and we hope he adds real firepower to the top end of the pitch."

