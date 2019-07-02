St Mirren: Jim Goodwin wants to bring stability to Paisley club

Jim Goodwin, right, and assistant Lee Sharp joined up with St Mirren in Spain

New boss Jim Goodwin says his priority at St Mirren is to provide stability at the Scottish Premiership outfit.

The former captain is the club's 10th manager in nine years, replacing Oran Kearney who left last week.

Goodwin's Alloa Athletic consolidated their position in the Championship after earning promotion during his three-year stint, and he has similar long-term goals for St Mirren.

"There has been too much change in recent years," he said.

"I think it's important for me to stabilise the club. I don't want to be making seven or eight loan signings every six months, then they go back to their parent clubs.

"I've signed a three-year contract and I want to try and build something that is long lasting. It's as simple as that."

St Mirren are already behind most of their Premiership rivals in terms of recruitment, with goalkeeper Dean Lyness the only arrival to date.

Given they only avoided relegation by beating Dundee United in a play-off final penalty shoot-out in Maty, Goodwin acknowledges there is work to do.

However, he is adamant he and his backroom staff can make up for lost time.

"We've got a list the length of my arm in terms of players that we've already identified. It's now a case of making that work and getting them in," Goodwin said.

"We're looking for players in every position - not to replace any of the players that are already here, but to get that competition for places.

"I need guys breathing down each other's necks and if somebody has a bad couple of games then they know there's someone waiting in the wings."