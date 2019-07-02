Matthew Weaire: Colchester United sign ex-Brighton & Hove Albion defender
Colchester United have signed defender Matthew Weaire on a two-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Brighton & Hove Albion.
Weaire, 17, is a Denmark youth international who has played 21 games for the Seagulls under-18 squad.
He had a loan spell at Gosport Borough in the Southern League Premier South last season, and departs along with Brentford-bound Julien Carre.
"They worked incredibly hard," Albion under-18 coach Mark Beard said.
"On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to wish Julien and Matthew all the very best for the future."
