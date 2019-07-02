Abbi Grant: Birmingham City Women sign Scotland forward from Anderlecht

Abbi Grant has won league titles in both Scotland and Belgium

Scotland forward Abbi Grant has joined Women's Super League side Birmingham City after leaving Belgian champions Anderlecht.

The twice-capped 23-year-old scored eight goals in 12 games during her six-month spell in Brussels.

However, it was not enough to earn the ex-Rangers, Glasgow City, Hibernian and Celtic player a spot in Shelley Kerr's Scotland squad for the World Cup.

Blues head coach Marta Tejedor welcomed Grant as a "valuable acquisition".

Talking to the club website, Tejedor added: "Abbi is a young and talented player who will give speed and versatility to our attack in different positions of the field."

