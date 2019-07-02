Cardiff City signings depend on departures, says Neil Warnock

Wales midfielder Will Vaulks is one of three new Cardiff recruits this summer

Boss Neil Warnock says players may have to leave if Cardiff City are to make more signings before the new season.

The Bluebirds, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, begin their Championship campaign away to Wigan on 3 August.

The summer recruitment has been limited to midfielder Will Vaulks, goalkeeper Joe Day and defender Curtis Nelson.

"We're looking around at two or three positions where we could improve it. It all depends if players leave," he said.

"If players leave then it might open a door for another player coming in.

"We're going to play it by ear the next two weeks anyhow and have a look before the season starts at where we think we could add."

Cardiff are currently on a pre-season training camp in the south west of England and will return to Wales to play a friendly against Taffs Well on 5 July.

They will then go on a three-game tour to North America, where they play San Antonio, New Mexico and Real Valladolid, before facing Nice at Cardiff City Stadium on 27 July.