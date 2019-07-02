Toby Sibbick: Barnsley sign AFC Wimbledon defender on four-year deal

From the section

Toby Sibbick (left) scored in Wimbledon's 4-2 fourth-round FA Cup win over West Ham

Championship club Barnsley have signed AFC Wimbledon defender Toby Sibbick for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old made 38 appearances for the League One club and scored in their FA Cup fourth-round win over Premier League side West Ham in January.

He is promoted Barnsley's sixth new signing of the summer.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tykes sold centre-back Ethan Pinnock to fellow second-tier club Brentford.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.