Paul Hartley: Former Dundee manager is new Cove Rangers boss

Hartley's last management job was with Falkirk in the Championship

Paul Hartley has been appointed Cove Rangers manager ahead of the club's first season in the SPFL.

The 42-year-old replaces co-bosses John Sheran and Graeme Mathieson who led the Highland League champions to promotion last season.

Sheran, who suffered a heart attack in April, is now director of football.

"The management changes were imposed upon us after John decided he could no longer continue as co-manager," said Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse.

Former Scotland midfielder Hartley was sacked by Falkirk last August after 11 months in charge. He previously enjoyed three years in charge of Dundee, leading the club to the Scottish Premiership at the first attempt, after taking Alloa Athletic into the Championship with back-to-back promotions.

Hartley, who helped Cove prepare for last season's play-off games against East Kilbride and Berwick Rangers, is joined in the Highlands by assistant Gordon Young and fitness coach Tam Ritchie.