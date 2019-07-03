Florijana Ismaili: Tributes paid after body of missing Swiss player is found

Florijana Ismaili has played 10 times for Switzerland

The body of Swiss footballer Florijana Ismaili has been found, days after vanishing following a swimming accident at Lake Como in Italy.

The 24-year-old was declared missing on Saturday after jumping into the lake from a boat and failing to resurface.

Italian rescue services said her body was found at a depth of 204 metres on Tuesday.

"I am deeply saddened and shaken. It's hard to accept that Flori is gone," said Swiss women's boss Nils Nielsen.

Ismaili, who made her international debut in 2014, was the captain of BSC Young Boys.

"We are very upset and deeply affected," her club said.

Until the last moment, I still had hoped for a miracle and wished in my heart that everything was just a bad dream Lia Walti Swiss international team-mate and Arsenal midfielder

She was capped 33 times by her country.

Liverpool's Swiss international forward Xherdan Shaqiri said he was "deeply shocked" by the news.

National women's team coach Nielsen added: "She always had a smile on her face and inspired us with her happy nature. She was someone who faced every challenge and set the example. I can only imagine what it must be like for all those who knew Flori longer and closer than me. But my thoughts are with them in these difficult times."

International team-mate Lia Walti, who plays in the WSL for Arsenal, said: "Until the last moment, I still had hoped for a miracle and wished in my heart that everything was just a bad dream.

"The news has hit me deeply and you can not find any right words at such a moment. I just hope very much that Flori did not have to suffer."

Another team-mate, Lara Dickenmann, said: "We are all incredibly sad and shocked. it is inconceivable that Flori is no longer with us."

"In the sky a star has gone out. We are very, very sad," Swiss men's team national coach Vladimir Petkovic.

Gianni Infantino, The president of world football's governing body Fifa, also paid tribute saying: "This is an extremely sad moment for all the football community, particularly at a time when we gather at the Fifa Women's World Cup."