Uganda hit by Africa Cup of Nations cash dispute

Patrick Kaddu celebrates scoring Uganda's opening goal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Uganda's players boycotted Africa Cup of Nations training on Tuesday because of a pay dispute, according to the country's Football Association (FUFA).

It is the latest such dispute to break out at the tournament, following issues with Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Cameroon.

The Cranes finished second in their group and are preparing to face Senegal in the last 16 on Friday.

FUFA say the players are trying to "renegotiate" the terms of a deal signed between the two parties.

They say the arrangement was agreed pre-tournament and detailed the payments that had already been made to the team.

"As of 2nd July 2019, each player has received up to $14,600 ... with more daily allowances and winning bonuses awaiting to be earned," a statement read.

"We hope the players will rescind their decision and report for training on Wednesday," a FUFA spokesman told the BBC.

The players have yet to comment.

Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Cameroon have all had similar situations either in the build-up to Egypt 2019 or since it has started.

All those situations were resolved without significant disruption to the tournament.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt33005059
2Uganda31113304
3DR Congo31024403
4Zimbabwe301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria33006069
2Senegal32015146
3Kenya310237-43
4Tanzania300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco33003039
2Ivory Coast32015236
3South Africa310212-13
4Namibia300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32106247
2Tunisia30302203
3Angola302112-12
4Mauritania302114-32

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana31204225
2Cameroon31202025
3Benin30302203
4Guinea-Bissau301204-41
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

