Women's World Cup: England v USA most-watched programme of 2019

England's World Cup semi-final defeat by the United States was the most-watched television programme of the year so far in the UK - with a peak audience of 11.7m.

That is 50.8% of the available audience and smashes the previous best for a women's game of 7.6m for England's quarter-final win over Norway.

England play Sweden or the Netherlands in Saturday's third-place play-off.

The USA take on the winner of that semi-final in Sunday's final.

How the audience has grown

It is the fourth time a new record peak audience for women's football has been recorded by the BBC during the groundbreaking tournament. Peak figures are based on those watching for five minutes or more.

9 June: England 2-1 Scotland - 6.1m

23 June: England 3-0 Cameroon - 6.9m

27 June: England 3-0 Norway - 7.6m

2 July: England 1-2 United States - 11.7m

