Partick Thistle: Norwich City get permission to speak to Aidan Fitzpatrick

Aidan Fitzpatrick, right, scored three times in 21 games last term

Partick Thistle have given 18-year-old midfielder Aidan Fitzpatrick permission to talk to English Premier League side Norwich City.

The Championship club have accepted a reported £350,000 bid for the teenager, who is under contract until 2021.

The youngster broke in to the Thistle first team last season, scoring three goals in 21 league games.

"We had already turned down several bids from Norwich," revealed Thistle chief executive Gerry Britton.

"However, he and his advisers believe that this latest offer is too good to turn down.

"Having made it clear there was nothing we could do to change their minds, with great reluctance we agreed to let him speak to them."

Fitpatrick will now travel down to Norwich for a medical, with the expectation being that the deal will be concluded.