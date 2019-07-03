Europa League: Cliftonville boss McLaughlin wants fast start against Barry Town

Media playback is not supported on this device Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has urged his side to start quickly against Barry Town United in their Europa League preliminary round second leg match at Solitude on Thursday.

The tie is finely poised after a 0-0 draw in Cardiff last week, during which the Reds came closest to scoring.

"We probably should have scored at least one if not two goals," reflected McLaughlin.

"If we take control of the game early then we fancy our chances".

Conor McMenamin and Rory Donnelly both went close to finding an away goal for their side but the visitors could not break through against a stubborn Barry defence.

McLaughlin, who joined Cliftonville in February, is yet to taste home defeat as Reds boss.

The north Belfast side won 14 of their 20 league games at Solitude last season but failed to consistently perform away from home.

"Our home record was fantastic last season, we picked up more points at home than any other team," McLaughlin said.

Barry boss Gavin Chesterfield also expressed confidence of getting the job done following last week's stalemate.

Cliftonville and Barry Town could not be separated last week in Cardiff

"We'd obviously have preferred to have won, but given the context of the game nil-nil is a far better result for us than it is for them," he said after the game.

The winners of Thursday's encounter will advance to the first qualifying round where they will meet Norwegian side Haugesund.

There is also a significant financial incentive with the victors set to double their European earnings to £410,000.

"It is some amount of money for any club in the Irish League," admitted McLaughlin.

"But we will let the board deal with that. We do the business on the pitch so that is what we are concentrating on."