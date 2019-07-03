Brendan Galloway: Luton Town sign Everton defender

From the section

Brendan Galloway last played in the Championship for Sunderland in 2017-18

Championship newcomers Luton Town have signed left-back Brendan Galloway on a free transfer from Everton.

Galloway, 23, joined the Premier League side from MK Dons in 2014, and made 21 first-team appearances for the Toffees.

Hatters manager Graeme Jones, who was on the Everton coaching staff when Galloway made his debut, told the club website: "Brendan's a left-back who can play centre-half.

"He's lightning quick, competent on the ball and really loves to get forward."

England Under-17 and Under-19 international Galloway has also spent time on loan with West Brom and Sunderland, playing a total of 13 games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.