Macclesfield Town players take on winding-up petition

Macclesfield Town narrowly avoided relegation from League Two last season

A Macclesfield Town player has taken over as lead petitioner against the League Two club over unpaid wages.

The winding-up petition filed against the Silkmen was adjourned until 14 August at the High Court on Wednesday.

Debts owed to Egerton Youth Club have been settled, with a group of players subsequently taking over the petition.

In a statement on Monday, the group said they had not been paid for two months and have "no confidence their wages will be paid on time, if at all".

The group added that "having exhausted all other options, we feel we have been left with no alternative but to seek legal advice and take action in order to gain payment of wages for the last two months".

Wednesday's appearance at the High Court was the club's third in three months, having settled a tax bill with HM Revenue & Customs last week.