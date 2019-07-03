Jack Payne: Lincoln City sign former Huddersfield midfielder

Jack Payne scored nine goals in 39 league appearances for Bradford City last season

Lincoln City have signed former Huddersfield midfielder Jack Payne on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old was released by the Terriers at the end of last season having spent the past two campaigns on loan in League One with Oxford, Blackburn and Bradford.

The Imps have not disclosed the length of deal Payne has signed.

"I am creative and hopefully I can get the fans off their seats and excite them," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.