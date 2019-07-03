Northampton Town: Charlie Goode & Vadaine Oliver join Cobblers

Charlie Goode made 17 appearances for Northampton during a loan spell last season

Northampton have signed defender Charlie Goode from Scunthorpe for an undisclosed fee and striker Vadaine Oliver after his exit from Morecambe.

Goode, 23, has signed a three-year contract and returns to the Cobblers after a loan spell last season.

Manager Keith Curle said: "We had to work hard to get this deal done, There was sustained interest in Charlie from higher-division clubs but he enjoyed his time here last season."

Oliver, 27, has signed a one-year deal.

The former Lincoln, Crewe and York forward spent the past two seasons with Morecambe, scoring nine goals in 71 games for the Shrimps.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.