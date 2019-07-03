Paul Coutts: Fleetwood Town sign ex-Sheffield United midfielder on two-year deal

From the section

Paul Coutts was previously with Preston North End and Derby County before joining Sheffield United

Former Sheffield United midfielder Paul Coutts has agreed a two-year deal to join Fleetwood Town.

Coutts, 30, was released by the Blades following their promotion to the Premier League after three and a half years at Bramall Lane.

He made 13 Championship appearances last season to help the club secure automatic promotion.

"He's an exciting signing for Fleetwood Town and I'm looking forward to working with him," said manager Joey Barton.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.