Dan Barlaser: Rotherham United agree season-long loan for Newcastle United midfielder

Dan Barlaser made 45 appearances in all competitions for Accrington Stanley last season

Rotherham United have agreed a season-long loan deal with Newcastle United for midfielder Dan Barlaser.

The 22-year-old already has League One experience having spent last season on loan at Accrington Stanley.

Barlaser made 45 appearances for Stanley, scoring three times as they finished 14th in the league.

Yet to make a senior appearance for Newcastle, he was also previously on loan at Crewe Alexandra from January 2018 until the end of the season.

