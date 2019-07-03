Celtic target Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo arrives in Glasgow

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo appeared intent on moving in as he arrived at Glasgow Airport

Belgian left-back Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has arrived in Glasgow as he moves closer to signing for Celtic.

The 24-year-old - the cousin of Belgium internationals Romelu and Jordan Lukaku - played 32 times for Rapid Vienna last term, including twice against Rangers in the Europa League.

His reported £3m signing would heighten speculation over Kieran Tierney, who has been subject of a bid from Arsenal.

Manager Neil Lennon has said he would be "a good addition to the squad".

"He gives us competition at left back, he's strong, athletic and good on the ball," he added.

Bolingoli-Mbombo, who is under contract until summer 2021, has spent the past two seasons in Austria after leaving Club Brugge.