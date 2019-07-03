Super Cup NI: BBC Sport NI to show more live games than ever this year

Tournament chairman Victor Leonard (centre) and BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson and Thomas Kane announce the enhanced coverage

BBC Sport NI will show more live Super Cup NI games than ever this year.

Twenty-two matches from the tournament will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC Sport app.

The live coverage will begin with the tournament curtain-raiser as Manchester United take on Rangers in an Under-21 challenge match at Coleraine Showgrounds on 27 July.

Two finals and five semi-finals will be included within 35 hours of live coverage across seven days.

After the challenge match on 27 July, the youth tournament gets underway two days later and ends on 2 August.

This year's event will again attract some of the best youth teams from the UK and around the world, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Rangers, Celtic, Leeds and Valencia.

"It's a reflection of our commitment to this tournament that we're enhancing our coverage," said Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Production at BBC Northern Ireland.

"The competition's pedigree seems to improve every year and it's one of those events that is part of the summer sporting calendar here.

"So it's great for us to showcase the emerging talent and potential stars of the future to audiences locally and around the world."

Tournament chairman Victor Leonard said: "The success of the STATSports SupercupNI depends so much on the coverage which is given to the tournament and we are delighted to have the BBC as our broadcast partners this year.

"The number of games being increased to 22 broadcast live online means that more people round the world will be able to follow one of the foremost world youth football tournaments, while it takes place here in Northern Ireland."