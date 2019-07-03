Aapo Halme: Barnsley sign Leeds United centre-back

From the section

Aapo Halme scored for Leeds against QPR in January in his only FA Cup appearance for the club

Barnsley have signed defender Aapo Halme from Championship rivals Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old Finland Under-21 international has signed a three-year contract, with the club having an option for a further year.

Halme played five times for Leeds last season and becomes Barnsley's seventh signing so far this summer.

Co-chairman Paul Conway told the club website that signing young talent was a "core element of our overall strategy".

"He has showed great promise at the high level of the Championship at a young age," Conway added.

