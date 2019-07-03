Aapo Halme: Barnsley sign Leeds United centre-back
-
- From the section Barnsley
Barnsley have signed defender Aapo Halme from Championship rivals Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old Finland Under-21 international has signed a three-year contract, with the club having an option for a further year.
Halme played five times for Leeds last season and becomes Barnsley's seventh signing so far this summer.
Co-chairman Paul Conway told the club website that signing young talent was a "core element of our overall strategy".
"He has showed great promise at the high level of the Championship at a young age," Conway added.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.