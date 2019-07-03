Europa League: Cardiff Met v Progres Niederkorn (Thu)

Progres Niederkorn beat Rangers 2-1 on aggregate in the Europa League first qualifying round in July 2017

Europa League preliminary round second leg: Cardiff Met v Progres Niederkorn Venue: Cardiff International Athletics Stadium, Leckwith Date: Thursday, 4 July Kick-off: 18:30 BST

Cardiff Met must beat Progres Niederkorn in the second leg of their Europa League preliminary round after losing the first leg 1-0 in Luxembourg.

Archers manager Christian Edwards said after the result that "we've kept the tie alive".

Cardiff Met will be playing their home tie at Cardiff Athletics Stadium at Leckwith rather than Cyncoed campus to comply with Uefa stadia standards.

The winners will face Cork City in the first qualifying round.

Opponents Progres Niederkorn qualified for the Europa League after finishing fourth in the Luxembourg National Division last season.

They caused a stunning upset in 2017 to knock out Rangers with a 2-0 second leg victory.

Second qualifying-round opponents could be Rangers, if Steven Gerrard's side overcome Prishtina or St Joseph's in the first qualifying round.

The campaign is Cardiff Met's first time in Europe.

Teams:

Cardiff Met Uni: tbc

Progres Niederkorn: tbc

Referee: Lucas Soteriou (Cyp).