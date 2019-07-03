Lee Burge: Sunderland sign former Coventry City goalkeeper

Lee Burge made 41 appearances for Coventry City last season

Sunderland have signed goalkeeper Lee Burge on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old left Coventry City at the end of last season after making 140 league appearances for the Sky Blues.

"As a player, you want to train at the best facilities and play in the best stadiums, and this is by far the best place I have experienced," he told the club website.

"This is a club that can offer me everything I want and the stature of the club is incredible."

