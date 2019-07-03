Sullay Kaikai: Blackpool sign ex-Crystal Palace winger after NAC Breda exit

From the section

Sullay Kaikai made six appearances for NAC Breda after moving to the Netherlands in January, and becomes Blackpool's fifth signing of the summer transfer window

League One side Blackpool have signed Sullay Kaikai on a free transfer following the winger's departure from Dutch club NAC Breda.

The 23-year-old terminated his contract earlier this week following NAC's relegation from the Dutch Eredivisie.

The former Crystal Palace trainee has agreed an initial two-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

"Sullay is an exciting talent with bags of ability," Tangerines manager Terry McPhillips told the club website.

"He adds pace and power to our attack and hopefully plenty of goals and assists."

