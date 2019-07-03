Norwich City: Teemu Pukki signs new contract

Teemu Pukki scored 30 goals in all competitions for Norwich last season

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League newcomers.

Pukki joined Norwich last summer on a free transfer from Danish club Brondby.

The 29-year-old went on to finish top scorer in the Championship with 29 goals as the Canaries won the title to earn promotion back to the top flight.

"Everyone made it easy for me and my family for this to feel like home and we're really happy to stay a bit longer," said Pukki.

The striker, who has 74 caps for Finland, added: "I am really proud of last season. It was the best season I have ever had and I think we will understand what we really did when we play our first game (against Liverpool) at Anfield."

Norwich have made two summer signings so far, with Switzerland striker Josip Drmic joining on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach and Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts joining on a season-long loan.