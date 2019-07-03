Bangor City to appeal against points deduction at Court of Arbitration for Sport

Bangor City intend to appeal against their 21-point deduction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The three-time Welsh champions, who play in the second tier Welsh Championship North, were charged with alleged breaches of Football Association of Wales rules in May.

An initial 42-point deduction was halved on appeal, sparing relegation.

But Bangor said on Wednesday they would appeal to CAS "to clear the name of the club".

The FAW has been asked for its response to Bangor's intention to challenge the ruling.

The Citizens were also fined £700 over the charges that included fielding ineligible players.

The original 42-point punishment would have seen them relegated for the second successive season because of off-the-field issues.

The Citizens were demoted from the Welsh Premier League at the end of the 2017-18 season after being refused a domestic licence.

"Bangor City Football Club can confirm it has submitted an appeal notice to the Football Association of Wales regarding its 21-point deduction," read the statement.

"The appeal submitted to the FAW on Monday was to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to clear the name of the club."

Last month the club staved off a High Court winding up order for the third time in 12 months.

At court in London, counsel for HM Revenue & Customs said the latest tax debt - said to be £2,856.36 - had been paid and asked for the winding up petition to be dismissed with costs.

In May, Bangor City FC Supporters Association (BCFCSA) voted in favour of forming a new club, concerned by the way Bangor was being run.

The new club - called Bangor 1876 - has been granted permission by the FAW to begin life in the fifth-tier Gwynedd League next season.