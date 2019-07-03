Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Tierney, Arsenal, Napoli, Man Utd, Aberdeen, Blackpool, Rapid Vienna

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Arsenal will launch a second bid of £22m for Kieran Tierney as they fear Napoli have stolen a march in the race for Celtic's 22-year-old Scotland left-back and they have already started to clear the decks by negotiating with Nacho Monreal to cancel his £65,000-a-week contract. (Daily Record)

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, the 24-year-old left-back who has signed for Celtic from Rapid Vienna, believes he is the most technically gifted player in his family - and that includes his cousin, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. (The Herald)

James Wilson, who has signed for Aberdeen permanently after his loan spell from Manchester United, says he has put his career before cash by moving to Pittodrie, with the 23-year-old's release from Old Trafford bringing to an end a bumper £30,000-a-week deal signed in 2014. (Daily Record)

Blackpool have been linked with a move for Rangers striker Ryan Hardie following the 22-year-old's performances on loan to Livingston. (The Scotsman)

Celtic may be without Vakoun Issouf Bayo for their Champions League qualifier against Sarajevo on Tuesday after the striker picked up a hamstring injury while scoring in Saturday's friendly win over Wiener Club-Sport. (The Herald)

Rangers have told their fans to hold off on booking travel arrangements for next week's Europa League tie with St Joseph's, despite the Gibraltar club's sporting director, John Paul Hendrick, claiming the match will take place this coming Tuesday with a 4.55 BST kick-off, as the decision has not been formally approved by Uefa. (The Scotsman)