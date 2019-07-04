Match ends, Jamaica 1, USA 3.
Gold Cup: US beat Jamaica to reach final after 90-minute delay for lightning
Chelsea's new £58m forward Christian Pulisic scored twice to send the United States through to the Concacaf Gold Cup final, in a game that was stopped for 90 minutes because of lightning.
The US beat Jamaica 3-1 in Wednesday's game, which saw play halted after 15 minutes and fans told to take shelter.
"It was a long night, but the mentality of the team was excellent," US midfielder Michael Bradley said.
The US face Mexico in Sunday's final in Chicago.
The 10-time winners beat Haiti in extra time in the first semi-final.
Defending champions and six-time winners the USA went ahead after eight minutes against Jamaica, via a Weston McKennie finish from six yards out.
Seven minutes later, the teams were withdrawn from the pitch in Nashville when an electrical storm approached the area.
When play resumed, Pulisic extended the lead in the 52nd minute with a rebound from Jordan Morris' shot inside the box.
A header from Shamar Nicholson put Jamaica back in contention but the United States' two-goal cushion was restored three minutes from time by 20-year-old former Borussia Dortmund forward Pulisic.
US head coach Gregg Berhalter said of the weather delay: "It's part of soccer and the guys dealt with it in a really good way.
"It gave us time to look at film and give them encouragement. We showed a relentless spirit when we came back out tonight."
Line-ups
Jamaica
- 1Blake
- 5Powell
- 3Hector
- 14Francis
- 20Lawrence
- 12FlemmingsBooked at 43minsSubstituted forNicholsonat 65'minutes
- 15WatsonBooked at 39mins
- 22Williams
- 7Bailey
- 16VassellBooked at 49minsSubstituted forLewisat 83'minutes
- 10MattocksSubstituted forBrownat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Topey
- 4Lewis
- 6Orgill
- 8Foster
- 9Morris
- 11Nicholson
- 13Miller
- 18Brown
- 19Magee
- 21Lambert
- 23Knight
USA
- 1Steffen
- 14Cannon
- 19Miazga
- 23Long
- 13Ream
- 8McKennieBooked at 31mins
- 4Bradley
- 10Pulisic
- 11MorrisSubstituted forRoldanat 70'minutes
- 17AltidoreBooked at 43minsSubstituted forZardesat 56'minutes
- 7ArriolaSubstituted forLovitzat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lima
- 3González
- 5Zimmerman
- 6Trapp
- 9Zardes
- 12Johnson
- 15Roldan
- 16Lovitz
- 18Lewis
- 20Mihailovic
- 21Boyd
- 22Miller
- Referee:
- Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Jamaica 1, USA 3.
Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Cristian Roldan.
Foul by Tim Ream (USA).
Alvas Powell (Jamaica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christian Pulisic (USA).
Leon Bailey (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Bradley (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Shamar Nicholson (Jamaica).
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Daniel Lovitz replaces Paul Arriola.
Goal!
Goal! Jamaica 1, USA 3. Christian Pulisic (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Paul Arriola (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shamar Nicholson.
Foul by Paul Arriola (USA).
Alvas Powell (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gyasi Zardes (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Je-Vaughn Watson (Jamaica).
Substitution
Substitution, Jamaica. Andre Lewis replaces Peter-Lee Vassell.
Cristian Roldan (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica).
Foul by Matt Miazga (USA).
Shamar Nicholson (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Brian Brown (Jamaica) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Paul Arriola (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Bradley.
Substitution
Substitution, Jamaica. Brian Brown replaces Darren Mattocks.
Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Jamaica) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Je-Vaughn Watson.
Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Gyasi Zardes (USA).
Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Cristian Roldan replaces Jordan Morris.
Goal!
Goal! Jamaica 1, USA 2. Shamar Nicholson (Jamaica) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross.
Aaron Long (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Mattocks (Jamaica).
Attempt missed. Darren Mattocks (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Jamaica. Shamar Nicholson replaces Junior Flemmings.
Foul by Christian Pulisic (USA).
Michael Hector (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Junior Flemmings (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
Attempt missed. Gyasi Zardes (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Weston McKennie with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Gyasi Zardes replaces Jozy Altidore.