Gold Cup: US beat Jamaica to reach final after 90-minute delay for lightning

Pulisic is the most expensive US player of all time

Chelsea's new £58m forward Christian Pulisic scored twice to send the United States through to the Concacaf Gold Cup final, in a game that was stopped for 90 minutes because of lightning.

The US beat Jamaica 3-1 in Wednesday's game, which saw play halted after 15 minutes and fans told to take shelter.

"It was a long night, but the mentality of the team was excellent," US midfielder Michael Bradley said.

The US face Mexico in Sunday's final in Chicago.

The 10-time winners beat Haiti in extra time in the first semi-final.

Defending champions and six-time winners the USA went ahead after eight minutes against Jamaica, via a Weston McKennie finish from six yards out.

Seven minutes later, the teams were withdrawn from the pitch in Nashville when an electrical storm approached the area.

When play resumed, Pulisic extended the lead in the 52nd minute with a rebound from Jordan Morris' shot inside the box.

A header from Shamar Nicholson put Jamaica back in contention but the United States' two-goal cushion was restored three minutes from time by 20-year-old former Borussia Dortmund forward Pulisic.

US head coach Gregg Berhalter said of the weather delay: "It's part of soccer and the guys dealt with it in a really good way.

"It gave us time to look at film and give them encouragement. We showed a relentless spirit when we came back out tonight."