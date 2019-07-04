Gold Cup - Semi-final
Jamaica1USA3

Gold Cup: US beat Jamaica to reach final after 90-minute delay for lightning

Christian Pulisic
Pulisic is the most expensive US player of all time

Chelsea's new £58m forward Christian Pulisic scored twice to send the United States through to the Concacaf Gold Cup final, in a game that was stopped for 90 minutes because of lightning.

The US beat Jamaica 3-1 in Wednesday's game, which saw play halted after 15 minutes and fans told to take shelter.

"It was a long night, but the mentality of the team was excellent," US midfielder Michael Bradley said.

The US face Mexico in Sunday's final in Chicago.

The 10-time winners beat Haiti in extra time in the first semi-final.

Defending champions and six-time winners the USA went ahead after eight minutes against Jamaica, via a Weston McKennie finish from six yards out.

Seven minutes later, the teams were withdrawn from the pitch in Nashville when an electrical storm approached the area.

When play resumed, Pulisic extended the lead in the 52nd minute with a rebound from Jordan Morris' shot inside the box.

A header from Shamar Nicholson put Jamaica back in contention but the United States' two-goal cushion was restored three minutes from time by 20-year-old former Borussia Dortmund forward Pulisic.

US head coach Gregg Berhalter said of the weather delay: "It's part of soccer and the guys dealt with it in a really good way.

"It gave us time to look at film and give them encouragement. We showed a relentless spirit when we came back out tonight."

Line-ups

Jamaica

  • 1Blake
  • 5Powell
  • 3Hector
  • 14Francis
  • 20Lawrence
  • 12FlemmingsBooked at 43minsSubstituted forNicholsonat 65'minutes
  • 15WatsonBooked at 39mins
  • 22Williams
  • 7Bailey
  • 16VassellBooked at 49minsSubstituted forLewisat 83'minutes
  • 10MattocksSubstituted forBrownat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Topey
  • 4Lewis
  • 6Orgill
  • 8Foster
  • 9Morris
  • 11Nicholson
  • 13Miller
  • 18Brown
  • 19Magee
  • 21Lambert
  • 23Knight

USA

  • 1Steffen
  • 14Cannon
  • 19Miazga
  • 23Long
  • 13Ream
  • 8McKennieBooked at 31mins
  • 4Bradley
  • 10Pulisic
  • 11MorrisSubstituted forRoldanat 70'minutes
  • 17AltidoreBooked at 43minsSubstituted forZardesat 56'minutes
  • 7ArriolaSubstituted forLovitzat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lima
  • 3González
  • 5Zimmerman
  • 6Trapp
  • 9Zardes
  • 12Johnson
  • 15Roldan
  • 16Lovitz
  • 18Lewis
  • 20Mihailovic
  • 21Boyd
  • 22Miller
Referee:
Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros

Match Stats

Home TeamJamaicaAway TeamUSA
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home16
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Jamaica 1, USA 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Jamaica 1, USA 3.

Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Cristian Roldan.

Foul by Tim Ream (USA).

Alvas Powell (Jamaica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Christian Pulisic (USA).

Leon Bailey (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Michael Bradley (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Shamar Nicholson (Jamaica).

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Daniel Lovitz replaces Paul Arriola.

Goal!

Goal! Jamaica 1, USA 3. Christian Pulisic (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Paul Arriola (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shamar Nicholson.

Foul by Paul Arriola (USA).

Alvas Powell (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gyasi Zardes (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Je-Vaughn Watson (Jamaica).

Substitution

Substitution, Jamaica. Andre Lewis replaces Peter-Lee Vassell.

Cristian Roldan (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica).

Foul by Matt Miazga (USA).

Shamar Nicholson (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Brian Brown (Jamaica) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Paul Arriola (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Bradley.

Substitution

Substitution, Jamaica. Brian Brown replaces Darren Mattocks.

Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Jamaica) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Je-Vaughn Watson.

Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Gyasi Zardes (USA).

Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Cristian Roldan replaces Jordan Morris.

Goal!

Goal! Jamaica 1, USA 2. Shamar Nicholson (Jamaica) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross.

Aaron Long (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Mattocks (Jamaica).

Attempt missed. Darren Mattocks (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Jamaica. Shamar Nicholson replaces Junior Flemmings.

Foul by Christian Pulisic (USA).

Michael Hector (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Junior Flemmings (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leon Bailey.

Attempt missed. Gyasi Zardes (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Weston McKennie with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Gyasi Zardes replaces Jozy Altidore.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 4th July 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mexico3300133109
2Canada320112396
3Martinique310257-23
4Cuba3003017-170

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Haiti33006249
2Costa Rica32017346
3Bermuda31024403
4Nicaragua300308-80

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Jamaica31204315
2Curacao31112204
3El Salvador311114-34
4Honduras31026423

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA3300110119
2Panama32016336
3Guyana301239-61
4T'dad & Tobago301219-81
View full Gold Cup tables

