Champions League: Rosenborg v Linfield (Wed)

Andy Waterworth and Marius Lundemo in aerial action during Rosenborg's first leg win over Linfield

Linfield manager David Healy says his side will not travel to Norway to face Rosenborg thinking that "the tie is gone" despite trailing 2-0 from the first leg at Windsor Park last week.

Mike Jensen and Alexander Soederlund goals put Rosenborg firmly in control of the Champions League qualifier.

"We won't underestimate how good Rosenborg are but we look forward to the challenge," said Healy.

"It will be difficult but we will try to improve on our performance."

"One thing we never do is think that the tie is gone so if we put in another good display and the attitude of the players is the same we'll take the positives and move on," added the Linfield boss.

"Whatever happens we will have another round of European competition so although the fitness levels of the players are good they will improve.

"Hopefully by the time the start of the league season comes round we'll be able to hit the ground running on 10 August."

The losers of the second qualifying round tie involving the Irish Premiership champions will face the losers of the tie between HJK Helsinki and HB Torshavn in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Finnish champions Helsinki enjoy a 3-0 advantage over their Faroese opponents after the first leg.