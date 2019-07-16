Europa League: B36 Tórshavn v Crusaders (Thu)

Ami Frederiksberg and Paul Heatley in action during the first leg at Seaview

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter is taking nothing for granted as his side prepare to defend their 2-0 first-leg lead over Faroese side B36 Torshavn

Chris Hegarty and Philip Lowry goals ensured the Crues go into the second leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie as favourites.

"A team can score three goals quite easily in European football so you have to be aware of that," said Baxter.

"If their quality opens you up with passing you could be in trouble."

"It's only half-time in the tie and we don't take anything for granted because they are a slick passing team," added the Crues boss.

As well as the significant financial incentive of reaching the second qualifying round the Irish Premiership side have the additional motivation of a potential match-up with Wolves, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

'We can score in the Faroes' - Baxter

"The amount of pressure we had in the first leg we are disappointed we didn't have more goal tally. I think our played deserved more than a two-goal lead, maybe three or four," argued Baxter.

"They are clever with the ball and they pass it well in good areas but they didn't penetrate us in behind at Seaview.

"We are aware of their game pattern and game shape and you have to nullify that.

"You either sit off it and bank up and say 'try and come and play through us' or you have a go at them. We must decide whether to have a small go at them or back it up.

"If you invite them onto you it could be a long night - I think we can go out and score in the Faroes."

B36 Torshavn manager Jakub a Borg remains confident his team can overturn their two-goal deficit, saying "the game will always be different when we play at home, especially if we play like we did in the second half in Belfast".

"I need our players to show a little bit more courage and be more tactical in how we stop Crusaders' direct play, though I know it will be difficult," said Borg.