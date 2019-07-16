Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
B36 Tórshavn19:00Crusaders
Venue: Gundadalur Stadium

Europa League: B36 Tórshavn v Crusaders (Thu)

Ami Frederiksberg and Paul Heatley in action during the first leg at Seaview
Ami Frederiksberg and Paul Heatley in action during the first leg at Seaview

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter is taking nothing for granted as his side prepare to defend their 2-0 first-leg lead over Faroese side B36 Torshavn

Chris Hegarty and Philip Lowry goals ensured the Crues go into the second leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie as favourites.

"A team can score three goals quite easily in European football so you have to be aware of that," said Baxter.

"If their quality opens you up with passing you could be in trouble."

"It's only half-time in the tie and we don't take anything for granted because they are a slick passing team," added the Crues boss.

As well as the significant financial incentive of reaching the second qualifying round the Irish Premiership side have the additional motivation of a potential match-up with Wolves, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

'We can score in the Faroes' - Baxter

"The amount of pressure we had in the first leg we are disappointed we didn't have more goal tally. I think our played deserved more than a two-goal lead, maybe three or four," argued Baxter.

"They are clever with the ball and they pass it well in good areas but they didn't penetrate us in behind at Seaview.

"We are aware of their game pattern and game shape and you have to nullify that.

"You either sit off it and bank up and say 'try and come and play through us' or you have a go at them. We must decide whether to have a small go at them or back it up.

"If you invite them onto you it could be a long night - I think we can go out and score in the Faroes."

B36 Torshavn manager Jakub a Borg remains confident his team can overturn their two-goal deficit, saying "the game will always be different when we play at home, especially if we play like we did in the second half in Belfast".

"I need our players to show a little bit more courage and be more tactical in how we stop Crusaders' direct play, though I know it will be difficult," said Borg.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 18th July 2019

  • B36 TórshavnB36 Tórshavn19:00CrusadersCrusaders
  • Tobol KostanayTobol Kostanay13:00Jeunesse EschJeunesse Esch
  • KairatKairat15:30Siroki BrijegSiroki Brijeg
  • Makedonija GPMakedonija GP15:30AlashkertAlashkert
  • Teuta DurrësTeuta Durrës16:00VentspilsVentspils
  • Inter TurkuInter Turku16:30Brøndby IFBrøndby IF
  • FCI LevadiaFCI Levadia17:00StjarnanStjarnan
  • Rigas Futbola SkolaRigas Futbola Skola17:00Olimpija LjubljanaOlimpija Ljubljana
  • RoPS RovaniemiRoPS Rovaniemi17:00AberdeenAberdeen
  • Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea Craiova17:00SabailSabail
  • Dinamo MinskDinamo Minsk17:30FK LiepajaFK Liepaja
  • Levski SofiaLevski Sofia17:30MFK RuzomberokMFK Ruzomberok

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories